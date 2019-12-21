SHARJAH: The American University of Sharjah is committed to providing students with the necessary skill set to compete globally in the 21st century. This is evident via the accomplishments of its graduates, His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, has affirmed.

The Sharjah Ruler’s remarks came during the AUS Fall 2019 Commencement Ceremony which took place at the University City Hall in Sharjah on Saturday. Some 567 students graduated from various disciplines, including engineering, business studies, the arts, architecture and design.

“The American University of Sharjah continues to take steady steps towards achieving our vision and goals; the most important of which is to provide an opportunity for our sons and daughters from Sharjah and abroad to study, advance their knowledge and build their intellectual abilities that allow them to distinguish themselves throughout their careers.”

Dr Shaikh Sultan congratulated the graduates, adding, “Today we are happy to see the joy on the faces of our sons and daughters, the graduates.”