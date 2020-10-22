Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has rolled out 400 touch-screen parking meters as part of an effort to make its services smart and convenient.
The touch screen parking meters align with the use of advanced digital technologies adopted in innovative smart scanning vehicles that have been launched by the municipality to monitor parking violations and provide data and statistics on parking occupancy rates.
The smart screening vehicles are equipped with advanced cameras that can identify the vehicle numbers recorded via the touch-screen parking meters.
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, said that the launch of devices to pay public parking fees with touch technology is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and is coverd under the “Sabek” programme.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector, said the parking service comes within the framework of the Sharjah Municipality’s to streamline paid parking in various areas of the city to avoid exploitation. There are a total of 8,519 parking lots in different areas of Sharjah.
Ali Ahmad Abu Ghazin, Director of the Public Parking Department, said more than 400 devices have been launched to pay public parking fees using touch technology, which have been distributed in various areas of the city.