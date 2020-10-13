Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced stopping all transactions of paper document for registration and renewal of lease contracts for properties and replacing them with electronic leases issued through its website.
Thabit Salim Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, said that the aim of new initiative was to reduce the time and efforts for availing services and to ensure highest levels of satisfaction.
Al Turaifi pointed out that the municipality expedited the paperless transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety and health of its customers.
He pointed out that this step comes in line with the municipality’s strategy in its transformation into becoming a paperless department by the end of this year, relying on entirely on smart programs and digital technologies
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General of Customer Service at Sharjah Municipality, said the municipality launched the contract attestation service on its website. “The move will help the municipality to complete a greater number of transaction ensuing safety of customers and staff.”
Al Suwaidi indicated that the customer can download the lease contract from the municipality’s website and then complete the necessary procedures for renewal or certification in electronic form or through service centres or the rental regulation department in its various branches.