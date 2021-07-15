Sharjah: A policeman in Sharjah has been honoured for helping a family that was stranded on the way after their car developed a snag.
Major General Saif Al Shamsi, Commander-In-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured Sergeant Ali Saleh Al Harasi from Kalba Police Station for his humanitarian gesture in helping a motorist and his family after their vehicle broke down. The policeman did not leave the spot until the problem was solved.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi praised the policeman’s dedication, describing it as a humanitarian duty that every policeman ought to perform in order to ensure the happiness of the public.
Al Harasi expressed his gratitude towards the commander-in-chief for the gesture and said it would further motivate other policemen to serve society to the best of their abilities.
“The honouring of the policeman is part of Sharjah Police’s policy to raise the morale of officers so that they can ensure the safety and security of community members,” Al Shamsi said in a statement