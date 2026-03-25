Sharjah Police urge residents to stay indoors amid unstable weather conditions

Residents urged to avoid valleys and flooded roads
Sharjah: Residents have been urged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as unstable weather continues to affect parts of the emirate, with Sharjah Police warning that reckless outings during heavy rain could endanger lives.
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Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed that while rainfall is a blessing, it should not lead to complacency.
“These are days of goodness and blessings, praise be to Allah, but this does not justify risking lives,” he said.
He expressed concern over families heading to high-risk areas during adverse weather, noting that some residents continue to visit valleys and flood-prone locations, often accompanied by children and elderly family members.
“These areas can be extremely dangerous. In many cases, a person may not be able to enter or exit a valley safely,” he warned.
Major General bin Amer called on parents to exercise greater responsibility and prioritise family safety, especially as rapidly changing weather conditions make it difficult to accurately assess road safety.
He highlighted that heavy rainfall increases the risk of accidents, particularly on flooded or poorly visible routes.
Emergency and security teams are currently operating round the clock to deal with the impact of the weather, including closing flooded roads, assisting stranded motorists and responding to emergency calls.
Major General bin Amer said so far, no fatalities or serious accidents linked to the rainfall have been reported, underscoring the community’s strong awareness and commitment to safety.
“Multiple security and support teams are working to protect lives and property. However, efforts are sometimes diverted to assist individuals who choose to go out at inappropriate times or take unnecessary risks,” he added.
Reiterating the importance of public cooperation, Bin Amer urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary, stressing that staying home remains the safest option during severe weather.