Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command has launched a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Stick to your lane’. To be conducted till the end of the month, the initiative aims to spread awareness among drivers about the dangers of road accidents and how to stay away from lane violations.
Police data revealed that 168,483 violations had been recorded in 2022 due to non-compliance with mandatory lane rules.
Speeding topped the list of violations in Sharjah, followed by non-compliance violations.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at Sharjah Police, confirmed that the campaign aims to reduce traffic accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries. It is in keeping with the leadership’s vision and the aim of the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer for all.
The campaign also aims to improve traffic culture among drivers and other road users, educate them on the significance of adhering to traffic regulations and instructions, and inform them of the risks involved in the event of non-compliance.
Captain Al Shaiba said the campaign seeks to raise awareness through videos and messages posted on the police’s social media accounts in Arabic, English and Urdu, in order to remind motorists to follow the rules.
He explained that statistics indicated that lack of adherence to lane-driving rules by motorists was the leading cause of accidents and deaths on the roads.