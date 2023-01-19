Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has revealed that 491,431 smart transactions were registered for traffic related services in 2022 through the websites and smart applications of the Ministry of Interior and Sharjah Police.
Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, said: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership regarding service provision and smart transformation to facilitate the customer, and the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to make customers happy about the services provided to them, Sharjah Police is keen to enhance the quality of life for members of society, by working in accordance with the best practices applied globally to lead in the field of service delivery, which ensures speed of delivery with the least effort and time.”
He called on customers, individuals and companies, to take advantage of all the services provided through the smart applications, available on the website of Sharjah Police, the Ministry of Interior, or the smart application of Sharjah Police (shjpolice), and the application of the Ministry of Interior (MOI), which contribute to reducing the customer’s journey time to obtain services.