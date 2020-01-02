Public encouraged to dial 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies

Sharjah: Sharjah Police received 5,586 calls during the New Year holiday, 4,651 were on the 999 emergency number, while 935 were on 901 for non emergencies. Ras Al Khaimah Police also received 3,230 calls.

Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmad Bu Al Zoud, deputy director of Sharjah Police’s Command and Control Centre, said ahead of the holiday an Events Security Committee had charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Sharjah during New Year.

“The plan developed covered traffic security in tourist and commercial areas as well as main streets,” he said.

He also reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergency, encouraging non-emergency calls on 901 instead.