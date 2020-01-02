Sharjah: Sharjah Police received 5,586 calls during the New Year holiday, 4,651 were on the 999 emergency number, while 935 were on 901 for non emergencies. Ras Al Khaimah Police also received 3,230 calls.
Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmad Bu Al Zoud, deputy director of Sharjah Police’s Command and Control Centre, said ahead of the holiday an Events Security Committee had charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Sharjah during New Year.
“The plan developed covered traffic security in tourist and commercial areas as well as main streets,” he said.
He also reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergency, encouraging non-emergency calls on 901 instead.
Brigadier Abdullah Ali Al Munkis, director general of the Central Operations of Ras Al Khaimah Police, reiterated the same and confirmed that 89 patrols had been deployed during the holiday, with 13 Civil Defence engines, 11 ambulances and four first reponse cars.