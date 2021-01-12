Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah police, said Sharjah Police would like to support the health of its employees by providing them with the COVID-19 vaccine.” Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Officers and staff of Sharjah Police have started receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, authorities announced on Tuesday. Sharjah Police have shared a video showing some of their officers as well as staff members taking the vaccine jab, which had been approved for emergency use in the country.

Sharjah Police personnel wait for their turn during the vaccination drive. Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah police, said Sharjah Police would like to support the health of its employees by providing them with the COVID-19 vaccine. He said giving the vaccine free of charge was part of their efforts to protect frontline workers from COVID-19. He witnessed the command’s employees receiving a dose of the anti-Coronavirus vaccine as part of the health campaign launched by the UAE leadership, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, at the headquarters of the Police Sciences Academy in Sharjah. The vaccination programme was undertaken in the presence of senior police officers and directors of police departments and a large number of noncommissioned officers and workers as well from various departments.

Major General Al Shamsi appreciated the wise UAE leadership for their efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic through precautionary measures and plans to safeguard society. The vaccination drive was initiated in keeping with best international practises and in a manner that guaranteed health and safety of the UAE community.

Major General Al Shamsi also extended his thanks to those in charge at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, to all medical personnel and supervisors for their sustained efforts in providing vaccines to the public and for their great effort and cooperation in fighting the pandemic.