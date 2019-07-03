Sharjah: Sharjah Police in coordination with Sharjah Municipality has launched a campaign against abandoned cars.
The campaign, dubbed ‘Do not neglect your vehicle’ will continue for three weeks.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Al Merri, Director of the Community Police Department at Sharjah Police, said the campaign will focus on abandoned cars left unattended for long periods of time, do not have number plates or were parked in prohibited locations. A total of 30 cars were confiscated on the first day of the campaign.