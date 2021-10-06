A graphic issued by the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command to raise awareness on the dangers of wrong overtaking. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police General Command has launched a traffic awareness campaign on the dangers of wrong overtaking. The campaign, that started on October 1, will continue until the end of the month. The initiative aims to spread awareness among drivers about the dangers of road accidents and how to stay safe.

Police data revealed that most road accidents had occurred due to sudden lane changes and deviations while driving and wrong overtaking. These accidents have resulted in a number of injuries, ranging from medium to severe.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Information Branch at Sharjah Police, confirmed that this campaign aims to reduce traffic accidents that result in deaths and serious injuries.

Consequences of wrong overtaking

The campaign is in keeping with the leadership’s vision and the aim of the Ministry of Interior to make UAE roads safer for all. Captain Al Shaiba explained that the consequences of wrong overtaking can even impact pedestrians on pavements off the roads.

He said that the campaign seeks to raise awareness through videos and messages posted on Sharjah Police’s accounts on social media. In addition, there are electronic advertisements displayed on the front side of shopping centres across the emirate, in Arabic, English and Urdu, in order to remind motorists about the need to follow correct procedures while driving.

He explained that statistics indicated that lack of adherence to lane-driving rules by motorists was the leading cause of accidents and deaths on UAE roads.