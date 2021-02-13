Sharjah: Maryam Mohammad Al Kaws Al Muhairi, a Tadbeer employee, was recently honoured by Brigadier General Ahmad Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, at her workplace at Tadbeer Centre in Al Nasiriya in Sharjah, for her honesty.
She was honoured in the presence of Colonel Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Centres Department, Ayoub Mohammad Al Zarouni, Chairman of the Board (ASG) for the services department, and Yunus Abdullah Buwairbah, director of the Tadbeer Center, for her honesty, as she handed over a sum of Dh10,000 that she found at her workplace, to Al Gharb Comprehensive Police Station.
Brigadier General Al Serkal praised Al Muhairi’s honesty and her sense of social responsibility, by handing over the money to Sharjah Police. He added that this honour aims to motivate members of society to continue in the approach of goodness and positive cooperation and work hand in hand to enhance security and safety throughout the country.