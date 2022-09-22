Sharjah: Police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 216kg of drugs into the country, Sharjah Police said on Thursday.
In an operation codenamed “Precious Hunt”, the Sharjah Police, in coordination with Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, arrested an Asian, and seized drugs, including 170kg of cannabis, 46kg of crystal meth and 500,000 captagon pills.
Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Aasm, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, said, “We received a security tip-off that an international drug gang was planning and attempting to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs into the country through a seaport with the purpose of promoting and selling it.”
A specialised team was immediately formed to monitor and analyse data. It managed to identify the main suspect who had flown into the country earlier.
“We had placed the suspect under close surveillance before a squad of police raided his place in a nearby emirate and caught him redhanded,” Lt.Co. Al Asm said.
The suspect confessed that the impounded drugs belonged to four gangs abroad. He was referred to Public Prosecution. Investigations are still underway.