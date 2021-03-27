Sharjah: Driving licence applicants in Sharjah can now take their final driving test at a location of their choice, by paying a fee of Dh100.
A decision to this effect was recently taken by the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department. The ‘outside test of drivers’ service was added to the list distinguished services being offered the public.
How it works
Lt. Col. Khaled Mohammad Al Kay, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the service allows customers residing in the Emirate of Sharjah who have a final vehicle driving test date in the city to obtain a test service from their whereabouts, whether at home, or work. In this situation, the examiner will go to the customer’s whereabouts to conduct the driving test. The applicant needs to submit a request for the service when booking the test appointment in exchange for Dh100 added to the test fee.
Lt. Col. Al Kay said that customers who wish to obtain this service or get acquainted with more inquiries can communicate the department by sending a message on WhatsApp” to the number 0526064440.