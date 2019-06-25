Sharjah: Sharjah Police have swung into action after a video showing students fighting in a school bus has gone viral.
In the video, the boy being bullied is pushed and shoved, his spectacles falling off while the perpetrator keeps repeating "Don't swear" in Arabic. The boy shooting the video can be heard laughing as the bullying goes on for almost 90 seconds on camera. Other boys on the bus can be seen watching the events unfold from a distance. The bullied student can also be heard saying "I didn't do anything" repeatedly.
A statement from Sharjah Police said legal action has been taken against those behind the video showing a bullying incident in a school bus.
The police have also summoned the parents of the students involved.
A full-fledged investigationis being conducted into the incident with the help of other authorities.