Sharjah: At least one national service recruit died and four others were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned on Emirates Road before bridge 7 toward Al Zubair bridge.
The accident occurred while they were on their way home from military training camp.
Sharjah Police received a report about the accident on Thursday at about 2pm and rushed to the site with an ambulance.
The injured were airlifted to Al Qassimi and Al Kuwaiti hospital.
One of them, identified as M.H was aged 22 from Ajman, died on the spot while the four others - aged between 17 and 19 - sustained severe injuries; three of them were admitted to Al Qassimi hospital and the other one admitted to Al Kuwaiti hospital.
According to hospital officials two of them were in a serious condition while the other two were stable. Investigations are still under way to determine the cause of the accident.