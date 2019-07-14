Practical methods to handle incidents of bullying introduced to attendees

Sharjah: The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of Sharjah’s Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), has organised a training session at its headquarters for its ‘Cyber Safety Ambassadors’.

The session is aimed at heightening their understanding of cyberbullying and how they can ensure their safety while using the internet and social media.

CSD launched the Cyber Safety Ambassadors initiative on Emirati Children’s Day this March to provide a group of children and youth (10 to 18 years) training in online safety practices.

The session was presented by adviser Dr Ebrahim Al Dabal, executive chairman of Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar), who spoke about bullying and its types, both in the real and virtual worlds.

Al Dabal introduced practical methods the session’s attendees could apply to handle incidents of bullying, including choosing the right time to inform school staff and family.