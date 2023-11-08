Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the closure of Sharjah National Park from Monday, November 6, until November 27 as part of its preparations for the 52th UAE National Day.
The park will open its doors to the public and those willing to participate in National Day activities from November 28.
The municipality has urged citizens and residents to visit Sharjah National Park and witness the celebrations and activities of the National Day, which will be organised by the Higher Committee of National Day Celebrations.
The activities will include plays, national songs, popular dance performances, art workshops, murals and a series of competitions for visitors.