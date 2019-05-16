Sharjah: Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization (SMIC) is offering visitors a free entry throughout Ramadan in a bid to nurture cross-cultural dialogue and to promote a better understanding of Islam.

Part of Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), SMIC showcases over five thousand collections representing different eras from across the Islamic world.

Manal Ataya, Director-General of SMA, explained that Ramadan is more than fasting and performing good deeds, as it also provides the opportunity to interact with other members of the society, especially those hailing from different cultures and religious beliefs.