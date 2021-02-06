Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has launched an occupational health and safety protocol for its employees to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The protocol is aimed to ensure the employees’ safety and public health, based on the instructions issued by the competent authorities and Sharjah Government.
Sharjah Municipality has also launched an electronic system for its employees to record the number of COVID-19 positive cases and to facilitate remote working. Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the electronic system contains a database for all its employees to record their data related to COVID-19. He further said that the SCM has issued a health protocol for its employees to ensure their safety and establish a mechanism for dealing with the infected or suspected cases and those who come in contact with infected persons.
Al Turaifi stressed that the municipality was keen to strengthen the public health and safety system in all its facilities, in order to ensure that the health of employees, customers and visitors was preserved, by providing all necessary health measures and controls and urging everyone to adhere to the regulations. This health protocol was being implemented by the municipality in all its sectors and departments since the gradual return to the workplace began.
A guidebook was also issued when employees began to return to the workplace. This guidebook served as a common reference point for all employees and included details of the procedures that were required to be followed by all employees while at work.