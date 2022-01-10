Sharjah: Women employees in Sharjah government departments whose children are distance learning can work from home, Sharjah Human Resources Department has said.
The decision applies to women whose children are in Grade 6 or below, and whose job can be performed remotely in a manner that does not affect the workflow of the government entity.
The period of remote work shall be in accordance with the academic schedule approved by the school in which the child is registered, during the distance learning days only.
The circular also clarified that the competent authority in the government agency may allow remote work for employees who do not have anyone else at home to supervise the study of their children doing distance learning.