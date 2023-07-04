Sharjah: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), has re-emphasised the critical role developmental institutions play in driving the continued growth and prosperity of communities amid the ever-evolving changes and transformations modern societies encounter.

Sheikha Jawaher underscored that these institutions in Sharjah embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish inclusive and effective developmental frameworks that empower all segments of society, and foster a strong participatory community culture in which the UAE’s journey of accomplishments and progress are in fact a reflection of the contributions and successes of citizens and residents alike.

Sheikha Jawaher pointed out that the Ruler of Sharjah has always “placed his faith wisely and successfully in humanity to lead the emirate’s development. “Today, Sharjah is a hub of development, a capital of culture and knowledge, and a global beacon of humanity. It has proven throughout its journey to be a friend to families, children and the elderly, and a companion of the youth as they work towards achieving their goals. Such a culture automatically encourages the members of the community to fully engage in nation building efforts. This nation has given us so much, and it is our duty to not withhold anything we can offer in return”.

These insights were shared by Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi during the annual meeting organised at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) for the senior leadership, and strategy and quality assurance teams of the 19 entities that fall under her leadership in Sharjah. The meeting’s attendees discussed institutional strategies, development plans and upcoming programmes for all entities, and the anticipated public deliveries and key outcomes expected from each. It also looked into ways of boosting efficiencies within each entity.

Strong families lay the foundations

The meeting’s participants explored multi stakeholder strategies that will allow close collaborations between government and private sector entities, enabling them to coalesce their strengths while also drawing from successful global experiences in community development and public service in ways that are aligned with Sharjah’s and the UAE’s local contexts and public requirements.

Sheikha Jawaher added: “We are working towards a strong, multi-sectoral institutional network that will combine specific expertise to fully cater to all segments of society and carry out their developmental roles, both locally and globally. Our goal has always been to design public services that nurture families, strengthen familial bonds and champion family values. If families remain united amid changes, our identity remains intact, and our motivation to make positive contributions is firmly established. Strong families lay the foundations of a powerful community culture to face change”.

Women’s issues

Regarding the emirate’s entities that are dedicated to upskilling, empowering and building the capabilities of women in the UAE and worldwide, she noted: “Our journey in empowering women has demonstrated that women’s issues are not isolated; they are deeply interconnected with development, and heavily impact the level of growth we achieve. Supporting women does not imply that they require any more special care than men. It reiterates the essentiality of diversity and inclusion at workplaces and in society. This logic is equally applicable for child and youth development entities that are responsible for future generations from both genders. Ultimately, the prosperity of communities begins with nurturing children and cultivating a culture that acquaints them with their rights and duties”.

Humanity is an acquired quality

During the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher also discussed Sharjah’s leading humanitarian role, reflected in the successful strategies and programmes of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and other Sharjah-based entities working under philanthropic sector. Sheikha Jawaher emphasised that safeguarding the dignity of others, particularly those in need, signifies not only respect for others but also a deep care for personal dignity because humanity is not an inherent quality but one that individuals acquire through their actions, contributions and stances.

Future vision