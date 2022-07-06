The market, a project of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, an investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the completion of its preparations to receive the public. An integrated plan has been put in place to ensure better provision of services amod the highest standards of quality and public safety.

Right from when visitors enter the market, through the purchase of the sacrificial animal, and transport to the slaughterhouse, due protocols are in place with customers then being guided to a temporary tent waiting area to receive their purchase. Employees to serve customers and security men will be present throughout the market for the benefit of the public. The market has also committed to taking precautionary measures and social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abdullah Al Shamsi, Manager of the Sharjah Livestock Market, said: “The management of the livestock market was keen to provide all facilities and services needed by the public. We have increased the number of workers, supervisors, observers and veterinarians, to ensure smooth and easy operations. Additionally, we have provided an updated technological system to enhance our customer experience, by sending text messages immediately after they have received the sacrifice. Customers can be updated in real-time.”

Abdullah Al Shamsi Al Shamsi added: “To facilitate the process for visitors further, we have allocated two tracks outside the market. The first track is intended for visitors who have made prior reservations through the website of the livestock market; a text message is sent to the customer at the appointed time to visit the market to utilise services. The second track is dedicated to direct visitors without prior reservation. Two additional paths have been allocated inside the market; a path dedicated to the slaughterhouse directly for visitors wishing to slaughter their own sacrifice, and a path headed towards barns, for customers wishing to purchase the sacrifice, and complete the rest of the procedure from skinning and cutting to receiving the sacrifice.”

He said to ensure the process is efficient, the market is working closely with Sharjah Police with the Traffic Department managing customers’ entry through the entry gate.

Al Shamsi explained that during the festive period, the market witnesses a large turnout of visitors from various segments of society, including families that involve their children in choosing the sacrifice. “We are keen to make all efforts aimed at making customers happy, and providing high quality services that meet their aspirations and needs.”

He said the market’s slaughterhouse capacity reaches 250 cattle and 25 cows per hour, distributed over three service lines operated by 55 butchers. The process, from beginning to end, takes place under the supervision of two supervisors, seven veterinarians, and eight observers to ensure smooth running of operations. As many as 55 workers maintain the cleanliness of the slaughterhouse and equipment used, and also facilitate the process of receiving and delivering sacrifices to the public.

The Sharjah Livestock Market includes 140 barns for sheep, 24 barns for cows, 73 poultry shops, 30 nurseries of different sizes, 44 fodder shops and 34 multi-use shops. A mosque is also available for visitors to the market. It can accommodate 386 worshipers. Highly skilled butchers use techniques that are used in slaughtering and cutting meat, whether for personal use, commercial purposes, or major occasions. Slaughtering fee in the market ranges from Dh15 for sheep, Dh25 for small cows, Dh40 for medium cows and small camels, and up to Dh70 for large cows and camels.

