Sharjah: A relief campaign from Sharjah to aid the victims of the recent Beirut port blast was launched by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday.

Called ‘Salam Beirut’, the initiative is aimed at bringing aid to the affected people, whose numbers continue to rise, noted Sheikha Jawaher, who is also the chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sheikha Jawaher said the initial first phase of the campaign will focus on providing medical aid, food and water supplies and shelter to victims, which will be mobilised by TBHF in coordination with on-ground relief operators in Lebanon.

They will also carry out a detailed assessment of the damage to property to implement targeted activities to provide affected households with rehabilitation support including rubble removal, in addition to offering solutions to boost vital services like electricity, sanitation, plumbing and carpentry maintenance.

Humanitarian duty towards Lebanon

Sheikha Jawaher called on individuals and organisations in the UAE and around the world to lend a helping hand.

Announcing the campaign on social media, she tweeted: “What has hurt Beirut has hurt us all. Our brothers and sisters in Lebanon need us and we must do our best to fulfil our moral and humanitarian duty towards them. We know no other way but to stand firmly beside those who lost everything overnight — their loved ones, their homes, their livelihoods and their safety — to this shocking tragedy.”

Humanitarian spirit

“The ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign follows the strong humanitarian spirit and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to stand by nations in their time of need. Through this campaign, we reiterate that Sharjah and the UAE are with every family and individual in Lebanon. Our communities are inseparable,” Sheikha Jawaher emphasised.

She added: “Lebanon’s scientific, literary and artistic wealth has made it a go-to destination for intellectuals and creatives from across the world, noting it was time to protect this cultural and humanitarian jewel of the Arab world.”

“Lebanon deserves peace and security, and it is time to ensure its people have it. We pray for Allah to have mercy on the victims, heal the wounded, guide those who are missing back to their homes, and give strength to those who lost their loved ones,” Sheikha Jawaher added.