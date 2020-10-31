Sharjah: A new entity, Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA), has been launched to protect the rights of publishers and writers, while also promoting Arabic literary and cultural content globally.
SILA has been launched by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) to also facilitate communication among publishers, authors, translators and creatives, and regulate their operations in line with the established local and regional legal and professional frameworks.
Other objectives of SILA are to cement Sharjah’s cultural presence on regional and global platforms. The entity will also work towards discovering young creative talents and assist them with overcoming the challenges of establishing their presence, along with offering consultative and financial support to authors and creators.
SILA will also play the role of representing Arab authors by selling publication rights of their works to Arab and overseas publishers and multimedia companies, including those in film, television and gaming. Arab publishers who own the translations and media adaptation rights for their list of authors will also be represented by the entity. The agency will also function as a subagent to publishers and literary agents seeking to sell translations rights of their foreign language authors to Arab publishers.
SBA chairman Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri said: “The book industry is an integral pillar of Sharjah’s cultural project. The launch of SILA reinforces SBA’s commitment to support the industry locally and regionally, and actively promote the role of books, writers and creatives in society. SILA was launched in line with the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
“SBA will continue to support Emirati and Arab publishers and promote their offerings globally through SILA, to turn the spotlight on the key role of books and knowledge in reinforcing cross-cultural communication. Under Sharjah’s cultural project that commenced more than 40 years ago, hundreds of Arab writers have participated in varied literary activities, leading to a fruitful exchange of ideas and expertise, and uplifting the cultural scene in the emirate. SILA will continue this ongoing support for authors and creatives while also safeguarding their rights and interests.”