Sharjah: Shaikh Majed Al Qasimi, director of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), Sharjah, received Akima Umezawa Consul General of Japan in Dubai and Kosuke Kiga, Consul of Japan in the UAE recently. Discussions were held on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation with a particular focus on culture and education, as well as healthcare, innovation and heritage.

Al Qasimi said, “The meeting reflects Japan’s interest in Sharjah’s culture and vice-versa, as well as shines light on our keenness to learn from each other’s development process. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and expertise with Japan, especially in sectors that are strong and currently emerging in Sharjah, and are pillars of our sustainable development strategy.”