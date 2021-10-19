Sharjah: From photography to arts, more than 40 workshops on diverse interests will be held at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) from November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The workshops will be part of the ‘Kids programme’ featuring 355 activities and shows. The workshops will be led by experts from nine countries for children of all ages.
Workshops organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at SIBF 2021 include the ‘Art of Planting’ that combines science with art.
In the ‘Movie Poster Star’ workshop, children can turn their photos into personalised movie posters.
‘Back from the Future’ is a workshop where children will be inspired to come up with new ideas and explore opportunities and challenges they expect for the future.
‘Global Explorers’ promises an educational journey where participants can imagine and invent while combining the essentials of science and space.
‘Creative Photography’ has been designed to help children get started on the fundamentals of photography and learn ways to explore their creativity.
Other workshops
SIBF 2021 will also fun workshops on robotics, activities that complement science concepts learnt in the classroom, multimedia workshops, environmental lessons, and more.
Two Sharjah-based entities are also hosting three workshops to enable children explore their creative talents. Sharjah Institute for Heritage will conduct two workshops – ‘Doll Making’ that makes use of throwaway fabrics and accessories and ‘Figurine Colouring’, where participants will colour gypsum figurines.
At the ‘Paper Cup Dolls’ session hosted by Sharjah Ladies Club, children will learn how to make animal shapes using paper cups.
In addition, the 11-day fair will feature an outdoor exhibition from Canada titled ‘A Nomadic Heart’, which is dedicated to the literary experiences of the Haitian-Canadian novelist Dany Laferrière and includes interactive shows based on his novels.