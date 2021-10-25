Sharjah: Celebrity chefs from 10 countries, including those who have prepared meals for world leaders, are set to hold live cooking sessions at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), slated for November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
A line-up of 11 celebrity chefs including restaurateurs, television hosts and authors of best-selling cookery books, will be sharing their expertise and demonstrating their culinary skills through 30 live cooking sessions.
The masterclasses hosted by the internationally-renowned chefs and experts are part of the fair’s popular ‘Cookery Corner’ programme.
SIBF 2021 visitors will have the opportunity to buy signed copies of the chefs’ latest cookbooks that feature hundreds of recipes.