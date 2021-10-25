Lina-Saad-1635163767440
Three-time winner of 'International Gourmand World Cookbook Awards', Lina Saad is a Lebanese food and culinary heritage expert who join will other top chefs at SIBF 2021. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: Celebrity chefs from 10 countries, including those who have prepared meals for world leaders, are set to hold live cooking sessions at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), slated for November 3 to 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

A line-up of 11 celebrity chefs including restaurateurs, television hosts and authors of best-selling cookery books, will be sharing their expertise and demonstrating their culinary skills through 30 live cooking sessions.

The masterclasses hosted by the internationally-renowned chefs and experts are part of the fair’s popular ‘Cookery Corner’ programme.

Culinary Luminaries
Featuring chefs who have cooked for heads of states and the royalty, this year's participating include: Kunal Kapur (India), Judy Joo (Korean-American), Sherson Lian (Malaysia), Lina Saad (Lebanon), Roaya Saleh (Bahrain), Zina Abboud, (Syrian - Dutch), Malakeh Jazmati (Syria), Shonali Sabherwal (India), Ravneet Gill (UK), Becky Excell (UK), and Camila Loew (Spain).

SIBF 2021 visitors will have the opportunity to buy signed copies of the chefs’ latest cookbooks that feature hundreds of recipes.

Roaya Saleh Image Credit: Supplied
Ravneet Gill Image Credit: Supplied
Paco Perez Image Credit: Supplied
Malakeh Jazmati Image Credit: Supplied
Camila Loew Image Credit: Supplied
Becky Excell Image Credit: Supplied
Judy Joo Image Credit: Supplied
Sherson Lian Image Credit: Supplied
Kunal Kapur Image Credit: Supplied
