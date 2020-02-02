“ Sharjah Girl Guides raise AED 54,000 to aid debt-ridden prisoners Image Credit:

Sharjah: "Cookies for a Cause", the annual fundraising campaign initiated by the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG), has raised Dh54,800 to aid prisoners languishing in jails for non-payment of debts.

The amount, raised in 2019, almost doubles the amount collected the previous year.

A total of 54 SGG Brownies (seven to 11 years) and Guides (12 to 15 years) sold a range of chocolate chip, oat and peanut butter cookies as part of the campaign, launched in collaboration with Faraj Fund, a charity set up to help the cause of prisoners jailed for failure to repay their debts.

"Cookies for a Cause" kicked off in 2019 at the seventh edition of Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFF) in October.

The girl guides and brownies continued their fundraising activities at the 38th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November and was also present at the second Sharjah Carnival for Children and Youth held during the same month.

The girls also visited the Australian School to raise funds for this just cause.

Shaikha Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, manager of SGG, said: “Cookies for a Cause was set up with our allies with our commitment to help our Guides and Brownies effect change in real, concrete ways. By empowering our girls to give back to the community, we are creating a generation of inspiring, empathetic leaders who will be motivated to support socially impactful activities as they grow up.”

A representative from Faraj Fund said: “Through their fundraising campaign Cookies for a Cause, SGG exude a positive image of Emirati society as it enables the girls to grow into responsible citizens supporting charitable and humanitarian causes.

"Our collaboration with SGG stems from our commitment to social responsibility as we dedicate the proceeds of the campaign to provide relief to inmates and their families across the UAE.”

Cookies for a Cause has successfully helped many people in need, such as orphans and children with incurable diseases. It has also supported the Pink Caravan and the UAE Down Syndrome Association.