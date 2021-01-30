Sharjah: Sharjah firefighters contained a fire that broke out in a building’s compressor pump in Al Qasba. There were no reports of any injuries, Sharjah Civil Defence said on Saturday.
A report was received in the Operations Room of Civil Defence at 9.30am on Saturday about a fire incident at Babel Tower in Al Qasba. The call was handled by the Mina Center of Civil Defence. Once the firefighting team reached the spot, it found out that the compressor pump on the rooftop of the building had caught fire. The situation was dealt with within three minutes.
The residents were evacuated for their safety.
The site was handed over to personnel from the forensic laboratory to find out the exact reason behind the fire.