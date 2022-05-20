Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Civil Defence has won the top position in Ministry of Interior’s General Commander Award.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Sharjah maintained its run of excellence, winning the top position in the Ministry of Interior Award for Excellence for the second year in a row since the launch of the award in 2019.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, the Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, thanked and appreciated all employees of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Sharjah, for their excellent performance while fulfilling their missions according to the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, with the support of Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Col Al Naqbi pointed out that this achievement comes as a result of their dedication and keenness to work, provide exceptional services to the community and maintain security and stability.
Read more
- Sharjah Civil Defence, American University of Sharjah offer fire safety engineering programme
- Sharjah: Fire in two diesel tanks in Al Sajja brought under control, two injured
- Sharjah: Fire accidents drop by 75%, Civil Defence response time reduced to 4.86 minutes in 2021
- 200 buildings in Sharjah inspected, property owners told to upgrade facades with claddings
The award aims to strengthen the concept of excellence and innovation, as well as implement best practices in areas of organisational and functional skills. It also aims to promote knowledge about best international practices and experiences, to serve the interests of the community.