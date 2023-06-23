Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence has announced to get the tallest firefighting ladder in the country to cope with the any fir emergencies in skyscrappers.
The ladder can be extend to the height of up to 60m.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence in Sharjah, thanked His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his generosity in supporting the authority’s efforts to preserve the lives and property of citizens and residents, and provide them with the highest levels of security and safety.
He said the new fire engines are quipped with hi-tech firefighting facilities. Their capability in rescue operations and dealing with dangerous materials have also been enhanced. “The new equipment will also improve our response time to an emergency,” Col Al Naqbi added.