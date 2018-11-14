Sharjah: The Sharjah Baby Friendly Office will organise The First Sharjah Child and Youth Friendly Carnival on November 19 on Al Buhaira Corniche Road.
The carnival celebrates ‘Sharjah as a Child-Friendly City’, highlighting the qualities and achievements of the city’s children and youth by bringing the whole community together. A one-kilometre procession will start at 3.30pm from Al Buhaira Corniche Road, opposite Al Noor Mosque, and reach Al Majaz Waterfront.
A variety of entertaining shows will be hosted along the way, along with a special fireworks demonstration at 7:45pm over Al Majaz Waterfront. The event is organised under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.