Sharjah: Sharjah Charity Association has paid for the tickets of 72 prisoners at the Sharjah Punitive Rehabilitation Centre to enable them to go back to their home countries after serving their sentence.

The initiative was undertaken as the prisoners, most of whom had violated the UAE residency law, could not afford the travel expenses upon deportation. A total of Dh55,000 was required for the tickets.

Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, hailed the Sharjah Charity Association’s support. He said the gesture reflected its significant role in ensuring social protection and empowerment, as well as enhancing solidarity and cohesion among all segments of society.

Brigadier Shuhail said: “The Sharjah Charity Association spares no effort in supporting the centre’s goals in achieving its mission in the reform and rehabilitation of inmates.”

He said the association on humanitarian grounds takes care of the needs of the inmates in accordance with the policies adopted by the Ministry of the Interior, which are in line with international laws related to human rights.

He said the facility always seeks, through working with its partners, to put in place community initiatives and programmes that enable convicted persons to settle their cases and facilitate their return to their countries after providing them with tickets.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadem, member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Association, said that the association, through its humanitarian role had extended its help to many needy people.