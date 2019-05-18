Sharjah: The Sharjah Charity Association has paid Dh600,000 to settle the debts of 24 prisoners in Sharjah and Ajman, it was announced on Thursday.

The initiative, which is part of the Karbaa initiatives carried out in association with police forces in Sharjah and Ajman, aims to release prisoners detained for financial reasons, enabling them to spend the remaining days of Ramadan with their families.

Brigadier Ahmad Suhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, hailed Sharjah Charity Association’s support. He said the gesture reflected the organisation’s significant role in ensuring social protection and empowerment, as well as enhancing solidarity and cohesion among all segments of society.

“The Sharjah Charity Association spares no effort in supporting the centre’s goals in achieving its mission in the reform and rehabilitation of inmates,” said Suhail.

He added that the association on humanitarian grounds takes care of the needs of the inmates in accordance with the policies adopted by the Ministry of Interior, which are in line with international laws related to human rights.

He said the facility always seeks, through working with its partners, to put in place community initiatives and programmes that enable convicts to settle their cases and facilitate their return to their home countries after providing them with tickets.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Charity Association, said that the association, through its humanitarian role had extended its help to many needy people.

He said the association works throughout the year to pay off the debts of inmates, and allocates Monday of each week for the public to help them.

“We feel the suffering that is in the hearts of those sentenced to prison for not being able to pay their debts,” he said. “The society must take the initiative in accordance with its charitable and humanitarian approach to help these groups end their imprisonment and spend the rest of the month of Ramadan with their families. In coordination with Sharjah Police and Ajman Police, who provide the society with a list of detainees, which is carefully studied and approved by the association’s management, we were able to help 14 prisoners in Sharjah and 10 in Ajman, paying off debts that totalled Dh600,000.