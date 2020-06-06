Initiative undertaken with the help of Sharjah Police and partners

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity Association has cleared the financial dues of 25 prisoners totalling Dh1,333,485 at the Punitive Rehabilitation Centre in Sharjah, a top police official has said.

Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, hailed Sharjah Charity Association’s support, and confirmed the cooperation between Sharjah Police and its partners; Sharjah Charity International, Emirates Medical Care Association, Zakat Fund, Faraj Fund, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Red Crescent and Mega Mall.

The cooperation with the stated partners has resulted in the provision of an Dh 1,333,485 being used to settle debts of inmates, in addition to Dh130,076 for Ramadan Meer and Eid clothing for the needy and vulnerable families.

Brigadier Shuhail pointed out that 100 families benefited from the Ramadan Meer campaign, 27 families from Eid clothing, in addition to providing Dh20,000 to four new Muslim inmates.

Brigadier Shuhail thanked the strategic partners of Sharjah Police for their contributions in many of the initiatives undertaken by the Punitive and Correctional Establishment for the reform and rehabilitation of inmates, which positively reflects on their psychological condition during their sentence period.

Brigadier Shuhail, hailed the partners’ support. He said the gesture reflected their significant role in ensuring social protection and empowerment, as well as enhancinag solidarity and cohesion among all segments of society.

Brigadier Shuhail said: “Their partners spare no effort in supporting the centre’s goals in achieving its mission in the reform and rehabilitation of inmates.”

He said the association on humanitarian grounds takes care of the needs of the inmates in accordance with the policies adopted by the Ministry of the Interior, which are in line with international laws related to human rights.