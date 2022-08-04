SHARJAH: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that it will gather children and youth in the eastern region for a series of edutainment workshops under the umbrella of “Future Leader” programme.
The programme aims to enhance the intellectual and psychological skills of the participants through training on how to acquire positive habits of successful people to add them to their daily lives.
Activities began at Kalba Public Library on August 1 and they will be organised at Wadi Al Helou Public Library from August 8 to 11.
The programme completed its activities during July in both Dibba Al Hisn and Khorfakkan Public Libraries.
The programme includes training participants to master the skills of building a useful daily routine, to enhance self-confidence, master the skill of planning and discipline in implementing plans, as well as solving problems and making appropriate decisions in different situations in addition to mastering the skill of research and self-learning.
The workshops focus on motivating participants to explore opportunities to develop self-skills in thinking, enhance their confidence in the abilities and talents they possess, benefit from personal skills and turn them into motives for excellence, as well as developing plans to achieve personal goals in an optimal manner that matches the capabilities and talents in which the child or young person is creative.
Fadel Hussain Bussim, Director of the Sharjah Book Authority Office in the Eastern Region, confirmed that the programme coincided with summer vacations, to ensure students from different academic levels could participate in it.