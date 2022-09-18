Grant supports 1,672 books

The Publishers Conference was launched in 2011 with a groundbreaking rights translation grant programme that has supported the translation of works across all languages. The SIBF translation grant has since enabled the publication of 1,672 books across 41 languages and the vibrant matchmaking programme that facilitates it at the annual SIBF Publishers Conference has been the axis of many new connections across the rights trading world with a unique emphasis on bringing new markets and publishers into the trading mix.

Organised in the lead-up to the annual book fair, the SIBF Publishers Conference is a robust platform for buying and selling rights, signing book deals, exploring translation opportunities, and serving other commercial interests of the sector.

Fitting reflection of role

Announcing the launch of the new award, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, said: “Over the past decade, SBA has been proud to put rights trading at the centre of our activities as a fitting reflection of its role at the core of the publishing industry. Protection of copyright and related rights of creators is vital to disseminate knowledge and ensure the sustainability of the global publishing industry. We are pleased with our efforts in this area to date and delighted to put those who are the superstars of the international rights world in the spotlight via the Rights Connection Award.”

He added: “Rights professionals play a pivotal role in safeguarding the intellectual capital of creatives from infringement or unlicensed usage, enabling authors and creators to work freely and enhance their creativity. Our new award for rights professionals reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to foster the development of knowledge, culture, and creative environment in Sharjah and the UAE, and support the development of the global publishing industry. The new award also bolsters the position and role of the UAE in stimulating and encouraging creative industries and enhancing global competitiveness in this sector.”

Submission criteria

Global rights professionals can nominate themselves or be endorsed by their companies to be eligible for either of the two categories of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award.

Submissions must be made in English with two 500-word testimonials from clients that the nominated professional currently works with to make a compelling case for why they should win the award. Only individuals can apply, team submissions will not be accepted.

Applicants must specify the category they are applying for together with personal contact details. Applicants can also volunteer information not exceeding 1,000 words on the growth of their business during the previous year, successful deals clinched, innovations, partnerships, and other achievements, with supporting images.

Timeline

Registrations for the debut Sharjah Rights Connection Award will begin on September 18 and close on October 07. Winners will be announced during the 12th SIBF Publishers Conference in November.