Sharjah: The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah approved the preventive and precautionary measures taken by City Centre Al Zahia shopping mall, in preparation for the opening of the first phase. They were received by Mohammad Al Raisi, Director of City Centre Al Zahia, and the northern regions of Al-Futtaim Group.
The local team emphasised the importance of knowing the readiness of the commercial building, its commitment to implementing the special protocol, and the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the Covid-19 virus, to ensure the safety of members of the public.
The preventive measures adopted by the team include the provision of hand sterilisation devices at the entrances and exits, with mandatory wearing of masks when entering the mall, the installation of thermal cameras, and the placing of guiding and preventive signs and posters, as well as cooperation with the security authorities to ensure that no congestion occurs at the entrances and exits. This is to ensure the health and safety of the public.