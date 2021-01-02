Sharjah Police personnel on duty during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police received 9,297 calls during the New Year holiday on the 999-emergency number and 901 for non-emergencies.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Police Operations, Sharjah Police, said that ahead of the holiday, an Events Security Committee had charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Sharjah during the New Year.

Brigadier Al Naour ascribed the success to the efforts that had been made earlier in order to educate members of the public about the seriousness of the COVID-19, and how to prevent and protect themselves from the disease.

He revealed that the Sharjah Police Operations Room received 9,297 calls, at the level of the emirate during the celebration period, including: 8,635 phone calls through the number (999) designated for emergency cases, while 662 non-emergency calls received the number (901), including general inquiries and police services.

All calls, reports and inquiries were dealt with promptly and evaluated by the first responder. The aim was to ensure a speedy arrival at the report site in coordination with other police departments.

Sharjah Police urged members of the public to call the number 999, which is reserved only for reporting serious accidents and emergency cases, and the number 901 to report minor and non-emergency incidents, noting that non-emergency calls cause a waste of time and effort of people who in need of assistance.

Public cooperation praised

Meanwhile, Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the success of the security plan that accompanied the New Year celebrations that were held in all cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, and praised the positive and tangible cooperation by members of the public, which reflected their awareness and commitment to the instructions related to preserving their safety and the health of their community. This contributed positively to the success of the celebrations and their coming out in a way that reinforces the prior public safety plans set by the Sharjah Police .