Abu Dhabi: The Shaikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) on Wednesday announced it is now accepting nominations for its 14th edition.

The nomination process is open until October 1, with the call for submissions following the award’s presentation ceremony, held at Louvre Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

All nominated works must have been published in the last two years and should not have been previously recognised by a prominent international prize. The work must be written in Arabic, except for works nominated for the Translation category and the works nominated for the category Arabic Culture in Other Languages, which accepts works in English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

For its last edition the SZBA received a total of 1,500 nominations from around the world, with the award continuing to recognise writers, translators, novelists and publishers who contribute to promoting the Arabic culture.