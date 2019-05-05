His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at museum in Turin. Image Credit: WAM

Turin: The Royal Museums of Turin and the Leonardo da Vinci Exhibition on Saturday received His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, during his visit to Italy.

The Ruler of Sharjah explored ‘Casa Savoy’ or The House of Savoy’s historical collections and manuscripts, which document important events in the royals’ lives, in addition to sculptures and tools that reflect the culture that prevailed during the Savoy family’s reign.

Dr Shaikh Sultan also visited the Royal Library of Turin, where librarians offered him a look into important manuscript collections, engravings and drawings documenting the royal life of The House of Savoy. A special collection of books and rare manuscripts from many countries and cultures including Arab and Islamic cultures was also examined by the Sharjah ruler.

Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi at museum in Turin. Image Credit: WAM Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi at museum in Turin. Image Credit: WAM Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi at museum in Turin. Image Credit: WAM View gallery as list

At the Oriental Art museum, Dr Shaikh Sultan viewed an exhibition titled, ‘Water, Islam and Art’, where traditional bowls and vases, carpets, and other historical items that showcase Islamic arts and culture, are on display.

He also visited the Islamic Exhibition there, considered one of the most significant displays of historical Islamic resources shared with them by prestigious museums and entities worldwide.

Dr Shaikh Sultan also visited the State Archives of Turin, which has many historical documents and manuscripts of many countries and regions from different eras, as well as royal resolutions, seal and stamps, in addition to book volumes that preserved the history of Italy in general and Turin in particular.

His comprehensive visit concluded with the Egyptian Museum in Turin, which houses one of the largest collections of Egyptian antiquities and artefacts that reflect the life of ancient Egyptian civilisation, and the tools that were invented during the pharaonic dynasties. The visit also included their popular ‘Kings Gallery’.