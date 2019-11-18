Amity University Dubai awarded an honorary doctorate to Shaikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, at its graduation ceremony at Atlantis, The Palm on Sunday. COURTESY AMITY Image Credit:

Amity University Dubai awarded an honorary doctorate to Shaikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, at its graduation ceremony at Atlantis, The Palm on Sunday.

The recognition came for his contribution to multiculturalism and social cohesion in the UAE. Shaikh Nahayan has been at the forefront of tolerance efforts in the country and helmed the recently concluded National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance.

Among those present at the Amity convocation included Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG).

“We must all get to know one another, engage in useful dialogue and work together to create and preserve a world order that promotes peace, hope, understanding, tolerance, stability, cooperation and prosperity,” Shaikh Nahayan said on the occasion.

Amity Education Group Chancellor Dr Atul Chauhan said: “Under the leadership of the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we have been given the opportunity to set up a state-of-the-art campus in the region that imparts knowledge to students from all over the world.”

Close to 500 graduate and postgraduate students received their degrees on the occasion from a range of programmes including MBA, Business Administration, Engineering, Forensic Sciences, Applied Psychology, Architecture and Nanotechnology.