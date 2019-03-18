To quality, entrants must be Arab, of any age, with any humanitarian experience

Needed to work with us Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: “Each one of us has a good seed in him... And every one of us is capable of giving,” tweeted His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.

And with his tweet, Shaikh Mohammad announced the commencement of applications for the third season of The Arab Hope Makers. He launched the new season as though calling for job applications. “Required to work with us… Hope Makers of the Arab world… Who have dedicated themselves to helping others. We want their stories to honour them and so they can be models for others.”

To quality, entrants must be Arab, of any age, with any humanitarian experience, fluent in the language of giving and possessing the skill of creating a positive outlook in life.

He added: “Every person has a talent, that can be harnessed to serve the community…and a river starts with a drop… the resumption of civilization needs initiatives and an conditional giving. Bringing hope back to our region is equal to bringing back life to it… We are in need for every hope story.”

Arab Hope Makers was launched by Shaikh Mohammad three years ago as the largest Arab initiative dedicated to celebrating philanthropic efforts.

The initiative seeks to honour and promote the people who spread hope, and who encompass the values of giving, positivity and optimism by dedicating their lives to helping those around them.