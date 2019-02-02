His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, have been spotted at Al Ula in Saudi Arabia.
The Dubai Media Office tweeted that the Royals were in Al Ula to attend The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup.
Shaikh Hamdan also posted videos of their trip on social media.
