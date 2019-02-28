Dubai - His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces arrived to Singaporeapour on Thursday as part of his Asian tour.
Shaikh Mohammad was received by the President of Singapore in a ceremonial welcome at the Istana, the official residence and office of the President.
He was welcomed by President Halimah Yacob, whom he then held discussions with over an official lunch.
Shaikh Mohammad said he was pleased to visit Singapore and meet with Ms Yacob. "We're both keen to further strengthen our bilateral ties and are optimistic about their future," he said on Twitter.
Shaikh Mohammad, who is accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials, is also due to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Shaikh Mohammads visit to Singapore follows on from a two-day tour of South Korea this week.
Shaikh Mohammad and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, explored strategic cooperation between both countries and the prospect of developing this relationship, along with issues of mutual concern both regionally and internationally.
They also discussed ties in; investment, economy, trade, education, culture, technology, science, renewable energy, and infrastructure, as well as promising future opportunities for developing coordination.