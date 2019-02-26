Updated: His Highness Shaikh Mohammdd bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, started his visit today to South Korea with a visit to the National Memorial of Seoul.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed tweeted “I visited the Memorial Tower at the Seoul National Cemetery, a landmark which honours the sacrifices made by the Korean people which were instrumental in the country's breakthrough towards progress, success and leadership.”
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has landed in South Korea, where he is set to meet leaders of the Asian innovation powerhouse.
The UAE and South Korea are looking at cooperation in various fields such as 5G technology, information technology, security and defence, according to an official announcement by South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office.
"I have arrived in South Korea, a country with which we have strong strategic ties. We look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation and forging constructive partnerships," Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed stated in a tweet on Tuesday.
South Korean media also reported that Shaikh Mohammad is set to visit Samsung's most advanced facilities.
The UAE-South Korea relations go back almost 40 years.
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), a state-owned energy company, won a $25 billion contract to build the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the first such facility in the Middle East.