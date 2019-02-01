Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, lauded the speech of Pope Francis ahead of his historic visit to the UAE from Sunday to Tuesday, saying it was “full of values of love, humanity and tolerance”.
On this occasion, Shaikh Hazza referred to Pope’s description of the UAE as a model of coexistence, brotherhood and humanity, citing the legacy of the late Founding Father of the UAE, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a leader who continues to inspire generations.
He also expressed his hope for attending the papal mass of Pope Francis at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City on Tuesday, along with Dr Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.