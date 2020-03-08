Yousuf Mohamed Siddiq Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Retail Sector at Emirates Post, said, “This campaign aimed to highlight the advantages of owning a PO Box subscription from privacy and security to the competitive value of using postal services. We are very pleased with the success of the PO Box campaign and look forward to awarding the winners with their prize. The initiative reflects Emirates Post’s continuous efforts to provide customers with greater value and highlight the variety of advantages we bring to elevate the customer experience. It is our firm commitment to achieve the highest level of happiness for our customers, and to deliver happiness with every package and service we provide.”