The seven winners (clockwise from top left): Jephie, Nazar, David, Kurken, Riyas, Foqruzzaman and Jovannie. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Seven lucky winners from six different countries took home Dh142,857 each in the 41st weekly live Mahzooz draw here. All seven matched five out of the six winning numbers (1, 7, 17, 25, 35 and 43) and shared the Dh1 million second prize.

Last Saturday put an end to Foqruzzaman’s long struggle to find a job. The 40-year-old unemployed man who hails from Bangladesh had worked in Abu Dhabi as an office clerk, but lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic — like many others around the world. “I had worked in Abu Dhabi as an office clerk and lost my job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since, I’ve been jobless. My friends and loved ones have been helping me to survive and support my family for whom I’m the only provider,” said the 40-year-old.

For Foqruzzaman, winning an amount of Dh142,857 is life-changing. He is planning to use his winnings to resume the construction of his house in Bangladesh. He is also planning to start his own business to look after his family.

For Nazar, 35, a Pakistani expatriate who lives in Abu Dubai, the prize money will help him fulfil the dreams of some of his relatives to visit the UAE at least once in their lifetime. “Some of my relatives have been dreaming to visit this beautiful country. Unfortunately, I couldn’t afford the luxury of bringing them over. Mahzooz will now help me accomplish my dream and now it’s my turn to fulfil the dreams of others,” said Nazar.

Jovannie, 32, who is originally from The Philippines, entered the draw at the last minute and was lucky. “I remembered about the weekly live draw at the last minute. So, I immediately logged into my Mahzooz account and chose my numbers randomly. The next day, I received a call from the Mahzooz team, telling me that I had won Dh142,857. I cried in joy,” he said.

Jovannie works as a logistics coordinator in Dubai and he’s now planning to build a house in The Philippines. “Building my own home in my country is almost impossible with my current salary. Thankfully, with this prize money, my mother and I can have our own home soon,”

Kurken, 61, an Armenian expat who owns a jewellery shop in Dubai, has been participating in the Mahzooz draw because of his interest in charity: “Mahzooz is all about changing people’s lives, be it through hydrating the needy, the prizes or the philanthropic initiatives undertaken by Mahzooz. Charity is the main aspect that inspired me to participate in the draw. Winning this prize money with Mahzooz is truly a blessing”.

Riyas, 50, from India and David, 52, from the United Kingdom believe that consistency is the key that opens the door of luck. “Participate in Mahzooz regularly and one day, you will get a chance to live your dreams,” said Riyas, who works as a sales executive in Dubai.

“I participate in the weekly live draw consistently, believing that one day I will be lucky enough to win. And that’s exactly what happened last Saturday. I feel happy, lucky and blessed,” commented David, who works as a project manager in Dubai.

Jephie, 38, from the Philippines, is also a regular participant in Mahzooz right from the first day. He has lived in Dubai for seven years, working as a maintenance technician. For the married man with two children back home, this winning will help him secure his family’s future.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased for Dh35 provides eligibility for one entry in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.